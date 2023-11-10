Caldwell Boys & Girls Club to Receive Big Surprise from the City

Generosity continues to flow in Caldwell as Mayor Wagoner presents the Boys and Girls Club with a check exceeding $64,000. The generous donation, a result of the Mayor's Charity Golf Scramble hosted back in September, will be handed over to the Boys and Girls Club of Caldwell on November 14 at 4pm.

Every year, the Mayor's Charity Golf Scramble selects a different charitable organization as the beneficiary of its fundraising efforts. For 2023, the Boys and Girls Club of Caldwell was chosen, recognizing the invaluable role the organization plays in supporting local youth.

These funds can be instrumental in expanding and enriching the club's programs, offering a variety of opportunities for the youth in the area. From improving educational resources to supporting after-school activities and providing access to mentorship programs, this will open doors to further the club's mission of empowering young minds.

This also represents not only a monetary contribution from the city, but a vote of confidence in the Club's ability to make a lasting difference in the lives of Caldwell's youth, fostering a sense of community, learning, and personal growth.

This surprise for the Boys and Girls Club wouldn't be possible without the support of the community and the event's sponsors, and the city would like to provide special recognition for title sponsors First Interstate Bank, CBH Homes, Cushing Terrell, Select Health, Dutch Bros Coffee, and Ball Ventures LLC.

It's remarkable to see how much the Club has accomplished in just a couple of short years, as they recently opened in 2021. With something like this, they will be able to grow with the community even faster.

