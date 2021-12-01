Caldwell Event Offers Free Hazardous Waste Disposal

If you've ever heard the term "Spring Cleaning", it may evoke some sort of emotion inside of you. Perhaps you love it or maybe it's quite the opposite, either way--there is a chance that you have some stuff that you don't get rid of because you just don't have any idea what to do with it.

A FREE hazardous waste event is being held in Caldwell at the O'Connor Field House on December 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A lot of different hazardous materials are being accepted--some, you may not even know shouldn't go in the "normal" trash receptacle with everything else. Check out this Extensive list, below:

Cleaning Products: 

  • Oven cleaning products
  • Drain cleaning products
  • Wood and metal cleaning products
  • Metal polishing products
  • Toilet cleaners
  • Tub, Tile, and Shower cleaners
  • Bleach
  • Pool chemicals

Auto Products 

  • Motor Oil
  • Additives for fuel
  • Carburetor and fuel injection cleaners
  • Starter fluids
  • Car batteries
  • Transmission fluid
  • Brake fluid
  • Antifreeze

Electronics 

  • Cell Phones
  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Audio and Video Devices
  • Small devices like MP3 Players or handheld gaming devices

Flammable Products 

  • Propane Tanks
  • Kerosene
  • Heating Oils
  • Gas
  • Oil mixtures
  • Diesel Fuel
  • Lighter fluids

Lawn Products 

  • Herbicide
  • Insecticide
  • Fungicide

Batteries & Bulbs 

  • Nickel-Cadmium Batteries
  • Lithium and Lithium-ion batteries
  • Fluorescent tubes
  • Light bulbs

Painting Supplies 

  • Adhesives
  • Glues
  • Furniture Strippers
  • Oil / enamel-based paints
  • Stains
  • Finishes
  • Pain Thinner

Ok, we get it--this list is totally exhaustive but odds are, we ALL have some of this lying around in our homes, garages, or even back yards. Not only does it not need to be in our landfills, but for a day--you don't need to pay to get rid of this junk!

 

