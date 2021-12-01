Caldwell Event Offers Free Hazardous Waste Disposal

If you've ever heard the term "Spring Cleaning", it may evoke some sort of emotion inside of you. Perhaps you love it or maybe it's quite the opposite, either way--there is a chance that you have some stuff that you don't get rid of because you just don't have any idea what to do with it.

A FREE hazardous waste event is being held in Caldwell at the O'Connor Field House on December 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A lot of different hazardous materials are being accepted--some, you may not even know shouldn't go in the "normal" trash receptacle with everything else. Check out this Extensive list, below:

Cleaning Products:

Oven cleaning products

Drain cleaning products

Wood and metal cleaning products

Metal polishing products

Toilet cleaners

Tub, Tile, and Shower cleaners

Bleach

Pool chemicals

Auto Products

Motor Oil

Additives for fuel

Carburetor and fuel injection cleaners

Starter fluids

Car batteries

Transmission fluid

Brake fluid

Antifreeze

Electronics

Cell Phones

Computers

Monitors

Printers

Audio and Video Devices

Small devices like MP3 Players or handheld gaming devices

Flammable Products

Propane Tanks

Kerosene

Heating Oils

Gas

Oil mixtures

Diesel Fuel

Lighter fluids

Lawn Products

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Batteries & Bulbs

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Lithium and Lithium-ion batteries

Fluorescent tubes

Light bulbs

Painting Supplies

Adhesives

Glues

Furniture Strippers

Oil / enamel-based paints

Stains

Finishes

Pain Thinner

Ok, we get it--this list is totally exhaustive but odds are, we ALL have some of this lying around in our homes, garages, or even back yards. Not only does it not need to be in our landfills, but for a day--you don't need to pay to get rid of this junk!

