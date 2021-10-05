Caldwell is going to the dogs... literally! Indian Creek Plaza's Dog-Toberfest is this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. The event brings together the traditional fun of Oktoberfest with the furry friends that aren't usually invited to such events.

There are events for both you and your dog to enjoy. For you, beer. Lots of beer from regional favorites Wallace Brewing, Melvin Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, and Payette Brewing Company. There will also be live music from the Boise Edelweiss Band, a German Brass Band.

For your four-legged guest, in addition to being able to run through the splash pads, there will be a dog costume contest, the Running of the Weiners, and the My Pet's Got Talent talent show.

There are contests for human participants too. You will be able to show off your skills in the Yodelling Contest and the Stein Holding Contest. You will also be able to participate in Section 37 Axe Throwing.

