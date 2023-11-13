Caldwell Launches Ambitious Comprehensive Plan for Future Growth

In a move geared towards shaping the city's trajectory for the next two decades, the City of Caldwell has initiated the Comprehensive Plan Update, as announced in a press release today, Monday, November 13th, 2023.

This is where to find the information on their website. The comprehensive plan aims to strategically prepare for changes and manage growth in Caldwell. The public is encouraged to actively participate in this transformative process over the next 16 months.

The City of Caldwell is interested in and focused on receiving valuable feedback from its residents, ensuring a community-driven vision for the future.

Starting this month, you can take part in one-on-one or small group discussions with the planning team. Share your thoughts on what's great about Caldwell and what challenges we might face. They're also interested in understanding your values and priorities. Caldwell is growing, and this is a great opportunity to voice your suggestions.

You can easily join these discussions through virtual or phone calls. Choose a time that suits you by visiting this link. If you can't make it to the calls, you can still contribute by visiting www.PlanCaldwell.com. There, you can learn more about the project, express your opinions through a quick online survey, and sign up for updates.

This inclusive approach emphasizes the importance of public input in shaping the city's future. The city encourages citizens to take an active role in expressing where and how the project team should engage the public, ensuring that the Comprehensive Plan reflects the collective aspirations of people in the community.

