Caldwell Police Officers Respond to Alleged “Swatting” Incident

In a recent update from The Caldwell Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting incident on Cromwell Street earlier today, April 2nd, 2024. The department initially issued an alert via Facebook that said:

"Please avoid the area of Cromwell Street near Farmway and Ustick Roads. We are responding to a call in the area. This is an active scene and more details will be released as soon as possible." However, the the department updated this post confirming that the call, received at 10:30am, was likely a case of "swatting."

What is "Swatting?"

The term "swatting" refers to the act of making a hoax emergency call to law enforcement, typically involving claims of violence or other serious incidents. In this instance, officers quickly arrived at the scene, where they were able to peacefully resolve the situation and confirm that no injuries had occurred and there was no threat.

The release from the Caldwell Police Department emphasizes the strain such false reports place on community resources. Although law enforcement responded appropriately based on the information provided, and while it is a great thing there was no emergency, the unnecessary deployment of resources can waste resources and divert attention and manpower away from other emergencies.

The Caldwell Police Department assured the public that an investigation will be launched to identify the individual responsible for the false report, stating, "Any person determined to be responsible for this kind of offense could face charges for making a false police report, and may be subject to paying restitution."

