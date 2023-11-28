Caldwell Police Department Unveils Autism Awareness Patrol Car

In a touching move, the Caldwell Police Department has launched a special new vehicle to deploy more awareness for those with autism – the Autism Awareness patrol car of Caldwell. This unique police car aims to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a condition that presents various challenges in social skills, repetitive behaviors, and communication.

Teaming up with The Sign Shoppe, the Caldwell Police Department designed this vehicle, and it will officially be revealed at the upcoming Treasure Valley Night Light Parade in Caldwell on December 2nd at 6pm.

Families and individuals from the community are encouraged to join in the festivities and experience a night of amazing Christmas lights and a bunch of colorful displays making their way through the streets of Caldwell.

According to CDP's press release, riding in the new Autism Awareness patrol car during the parade will be Kylie Welch, Caldwell's own 2023 National Miss Voice for Autism. Before the parade kicks off, there will be an official unveiling and a chance to snap photos at the Caldwell Police Department (110 S. 5th Ave.) on December 2nd at 4:30pm, with Kylie in attendance.

CPD is proud to introduce the new Autism Awareness patrol car as a symbol of their commitment to supporting individuals with autism, and it now also joins 5 other specialty vehicles in Caldwell, each representing a unique cause, including Breast Cancer Awareness, Domestic Violence Awareness, the Caldwell Night Rodeo, and a car representing Caldwell High School, which was unveiled earlier this year.

