Caldwell Residents Demand Removal of Disruptive Parking Meters

Some cities have major problems like crime, traffic, and other enormous issues that cause most people to leave the big city rat race and move to Idaho. Other folks in Idaho are so tired of the traffic and other hassles that they leave the Treasure Valley and move to more remote parts of the state.

Boise is famous for charging for paid parking spots. This is a challenge for downtown Boise businesses, which compete against businesses in Meridian and Nampa, where parking is free. One Idaho city decided to follow Boise's example of charging downtown visitors for parking.

The reaction was predicted and expected, everyone hates the paid parking in Caldwell. We warned city officials charging for parking would negatively impact downtown businesses. Caldwell has invested millions of dollars in improvements and marketing to draw folks downtown on weeknights and weekends, and we should be proud of these efforts.

Paid parking disrupts the community spirit of Idahoans and local businesses are upset about the city's mistake. Media outlets report another meeting with the mayor, city council and angry residents and business owners demanding the elimination of paid parking, as they struggle to cope with the financial burden it imposes.

The Caldwell mayor and city council would be wise to admit their mistake and remove the parking meters. The few supporters of the parking meters say the city will lose a significant amount of money by eliminating the meters. However, downtown businesses say they're losing money and customers and worry that they'll be out of business. If Caldwell loses its downtown, then it won't matter if parking is free or not.

Politicians run promising to represent the people if elected. However, when politicians ignore the people's will, they'll soon find themselves out of a job. Remove the meters, Caldwell!

