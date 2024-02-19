Caldwell’s West Valley Humane Society Shines on National TV Show!

The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is gearing up for an exciting feature on a new television series, Nonprofit MVP. The nonprofit organization invites the community, media representatives, and animal advocates to join them on this exciting journey, with filming set to begin on February 20th and 21st, 2024.

According to a release from the West Valley Humane Society, the show will be aired locally and nationally through The Las Vegas Television Network, and is expected to reach over 30 million viewers, extending its impact to 2 billion viewers via OTT/IPTV platforms.

About the Show

The WVHS release states: "Nonprofit MVP, created by legally blind radio and TV personality Nancy Solari, alongside her guide dog, Frost, will showcase challenges, a boot camp, and an interactive format where WVHS will engage in friendly competition with Idaho Backcountry Vets for donor dollars and audience votes. The show is produced by veteran actor, producer, and founder of Stars Among the Angels, Jon Fondy."

The stakes are high, with both groups competing for a grand prize of $25,000 in cash, prizes, and services, along with the opportunity to collaborate with top experts in the country. In the grand finale episode, there's an even greater reward – $100,000 in cash prizes and services.

To celebrate, WVHS extends a warm invitation to the Kickoff Party on February 20th, 2024, at 5467 N Glenwood St, Garden City, Idaho, from 5-7pm.

Read here about a very special companion dog available for adoption: Meet Indy!

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

