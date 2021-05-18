Can Businesses Legally Ask For Your Vaccination Status?

I think it's fair to say that one year ago, none of us would have seen what we have experienced over the last twelve months, coming. Take your pick, really. We didn't see a pandemic coming, nor did we see mass cancellations, a "shutdown" that would last as long as it did, or a heated, perpetually going debate over face masks. The past year, no matter who you are and what you believe in, has been intense and at times, divisive.

Now, with new CDC guidance, many are looking forward to what is next as business re-opens.

One announcement more than most has recently been cause for a lot of discussion and more importantly--excitement. It came down from President Joe Biden and The White House:

Now, with the option to go MASK-LESS in most settings, fully vaccinated individuals are left with the question...do I need to take this vaccination card with me everywhere?

If you missed it, the CDC actually published a pretty helpful chart to show mask suggestions depending on vaccine status or social setting. You can see that, below:

The looming question is: CAN a business ask for proof of vaccination, or will we just be operating on the honor system?

I've already seen folks on social media proudly proclaiming that while they aren't vaccinated, they will be telling businesses they are. What's a business to do?

All of our medical records are private and we have a right under the federal HIPPA law to keep those records private. While that law protects medical professionals and the likes from sharing your personal medical information, it does not blanket cover the ability for a business to ASK you to share them. You have the right not to answer--however, in some instances, telling a business you aren't vaccinated and NOT wearing a mask may hinder your ability to be in said business, mask-less.