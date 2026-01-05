Tuesday, the Canyon County Commissioners will hold a meeting to determine how to care for the county’s animal needs. For years, the West Valley Humane Society provided the necessary care for animals in need. Recently, the commissioners decided to give their contract to a new shelter called Copper Quill.

West Valley appealed the decision, and the county will decide whether to reconsider it. Most folks in Canyon County do not believe the commissioners will change their minds. Let’s hope they consider the following: the shelter continues to prosper after a turbulent few years.

The reason for the shelter’s recovery is simply the tireless staff, relentless volunteers, and an all-volunteer board who put the needs of animals before their own. (I write this as a member of the West Valley Humane Society and a witness to the incredible, inspiring year of donations and life-saving.)

The purpose is not to vilify one side, but to ask the commissioners to review the momentum that has developed objectively. We all know a change in direction means, once again, the shelter starts over with folks from other parts of the state now moving into Canyon County.

There have been many statements about the shelter's management in the past. Here’s the truth: the work is being done despite not being fully funded for many years. The county continues to grow, while politicians do not want to adequately fund the lifesaving work.

It may be short notice, but is it too much to ask the county commissioners to tour the shelter and see for themselves the good work being done there, rather than taking the word of paid county employees? Leslie Van Beek, Brad Holton, and Zach Brooks are all good public servants.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

