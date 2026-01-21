It seems that every year, a new celebrity discovers the magic of the Gem State. Whether your Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon, every celebrity loves our great state. Have you ever wondered why so many of the world's rich and famous have secret homes in Idaho?

Idaho winters are majestic and, depending on what part of the Gem State you live in, very cold. Summers are filled with endless days rivaling Alaska, triple-digit heat waves, and boundless outdoor activities. The Gem State was a hidden secret getaway until Ernest Hemingway, Bruce Willis, and Kim Kardashian drove an international spotlight to Idaho.

Every year, the world's richest people fly to Idaho to take part in the Allen and Company retreat. Mere mortals are told of international mergers after a mountain bike ride through one of the state's impressive trails.

The Sun Valley area is known for its celebrity homeowners. However, what about the Treasure Valley? How often has someone told you that Pat Benatar, Harrison Ford, or Matt Damon has a home in our area?

Check Out Jimmy Fallon Through The Years! Jimmy's has many different looks on the Tonight Show. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

It wouldn't surprise us if Mark Wahlberg had a home here, considering how many times he's visited the Boise area in the last few years. Although we can't confirm any of those stars living in the Boise area, we'd like to debunk many of the naysayers who believe our area wouldn't attract big-name sports, entertainment, or other personalities.

Location

Unlike other parts of the state, Treasure Valley is home to the state's largest airport. If you're a big star, like Tom Hanks, and you don't want to be discovered, then there's Jackson's Jet Port. Our airport sees many private planes flying in and out all the time. There is no need to be discovered flying commercial when you can charter a plane to fly you in and out of state.

Privacy

Throw in a private car service, and no one will know you're in Idaho. Our state, like so many others, has become a delivery society; it's not uncommon to have everything delivered to your private estate. The Boise area offers enough amenities to avoid isolation without the challenges of intense media coverage.

Let us know if you happen to see more stars moving into the Treasure Valley. We've got Henry Winkler and Jimmy Fallon as our best guesses on who you'll see in town.

Jimmy Fallon Love's Idaho: Visit His New Favorite Burger Joint Take a look at the Fallon Family's latest trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho