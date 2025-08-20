Everyone loves Idaho, including some of the world's rich and famous. The Gem State is the perfect home for folks like Warren Buffett and actor Harrison Ford. There is a unique balance in the world of celebrity where you work your entire life to become well-known, and then you crave privacy.

Music stars like Post Malone continue to visit Idaho, leading to speculation that he and others are building their own Private Idahos. Conservative Radio Host Glenn Beck proudly describes life on his ranch in Eastern Idaho.

Sun Valley is famous for homes belonging to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Demi Moore, and many others. The Coeur d'Alene region has attracted the Kardashians to buy vacation homes. A recent report has one of Bravo's Housewives building her Idaho dream home.

The historical appeal of Idaho, where celebrities have found solace and privacy, is something that connects us to the past and makes them feel nostalgic. Plus, the state is not known to harbor paparazzi, allowing folks to vacation on a beach without fear of TMZ blasting the image worldwide.

Whether you're a big star or a person living in a cul-de-sac, Idaho offers the beauty of mountains, beaches, rivers, lakes, and so much more.

We do not know of any celebrities who have homes in the Boise area. However, several social media and YouTube stars have been rumored to live in certain parts of Eagle.

Could we see Mark Wahlberg move to Idaho? Why not? What's Nevada got that Idaho doesn't have? Stay tuned and let us know if you see a celebrity moving into your neighborhood.

