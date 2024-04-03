City of Boise Breaks Ground on the Brand New Fire Station 13

Today marks a significant milestone for the Boise community as city officials, alongside residents, gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Boise Fire Station 13. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer claim the project is a crucial step towards improving emergency response capabilities in the Treasure Valley, according to a release from the City of Boise.

Fire Chief Niemeyer expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Building Fire Station 13 in this area of the city has been a long-term discussion and we are proud to see it break ground today. This location is the solution we have been looking for to provide an effective and efficient emergency response to Northwest Boise.”

Located at 6124 N Bogart Ln., the new station will enhance coverage in the northwest community, aligning with Boise Fire’s commitment to achieving a 5-minute travel time goal for first arriving apparatus. With a staggering 2,214 calls for service recorded in Station 13’s 5-minute response area in 2023 alone, the necessity for this development cannot be overstated.

Mayor Lauren McLean emphasized the project's dual significance, stating, “For too long, Northwest Boise has been underserved by emergency services, but that changes today. I’m also proud to announce that Fire Station 13 will be powered 100 percent with electricity, getting us another step closer to meeting the city’s climate action goal."

According to the release, "Station 13 will staff one fire engine with four firefighters, a brush rig to respond to the foothills, and a drop-in office for Boise Police Officers working in the area. The build is expected to be done in fall of 2025."

