City of Boise Reverses Policy; Will Require Masks
Enjoying the "no mask" lifestyle? Not so fast, Boise--changes and reversals have been announced from the City of Boise that will be impacting where you are able to continue on with no mask and where you'll need to mask up.
Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control or the "CDC" began recommending increased measures for COVID-19 because of concerns surrounding the Delta variant. Of course, like any virus, the Delta variant has become a matured and evolved version of COVID-19 that experts are continuing to learn about. Many studies have shown so far that this variant actually spreads easier.
If you're vaccinated, scientists believe the protection offered by these vaccines does translate to cover the new variant as well, but studies are ongoing.
Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Boise has announced that face masks WILL BE REQUIRED once again.
Not everywhere, though.
Facial coverings, effective Wednesday, July 28th, will be required inside of ALL city buildings. This includes:
- Recreation Facilities
- Boise Public Library
- Branch Libraries
- Water Renewal Facilities
- City Office Buildings
- Boise City Hall
- City Hall West
According to the City of Boise, increased CDC caution and low Ada County vaccination rates are the forces behind this measure.
As we share just last week, Costco has also moved to increase precaution around COVID-19, now bringing back the special shopping hours for elderly and immunocompromised individuals. Could all of this be a sign of more caution to come?
