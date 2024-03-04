Clever Californian Visits Idaho with a Note to Explain Herself!

Are you from California and do you still have your California license plates equipped? Have you experienced judgment from other drivers in Idaho? Similarly, if you're from Idaho, have you ever driven a rental car with California plates, and did you sense any judgment from fellow drivers during that experience?

If so, you may have found yourself wanting to communicate to other drivers that you're from Idaho but there was nothing you could do...

WRONG.

There is one thing you could do—put a note on the back of the vehicle to explain yourself, much like this Californian did who was apparently just visiting Idaho, and may have been feeling nervous about it.

Credit Reddit user paraoblize Credit Reddit user paraoblize loading...

This California driver has a note on their back windshield that says, "Visiting grand babies. Don't worry — I'm not staying but I love Idaho."

Initially, this is kind of a sweet and funny note! But when you really think about it, it's incredibly sad that times have come to this. I'm sure there are a lot of nice drivers on the roads who are treated poorly because of their license plates. Does this happen anywhere else? Or is it just Idaho, and just with California drivers?

Maybe Utah drivers? Some would argue Utah drivers are worse than Californian drivers, however, the root of this negative connotation appears to stem from Idahoans being tired of people moving here, rather than their driving abilities.

Keep scrolling for 10 things that are guaranteed to give Boise drivers road rage and more.

A Former Californian's Advice to Californians Moving to Idaho "Philo," a user on Bestplaces.net moved to Boise from Fresno in 2014. Like other California transplants, navigating the waters of moving to the Gem State from California has been tricky at times. He offered these tips to others in that situation to make things a little easier. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

California Transplants Can't Pronounce These Six Boise Streets These six street names have Boise newcomers confused! Can you pronounce them correctly? Gallery Credit: Marco