Cole Swindell Goes to Stores in Nampa to Give Away Free Tickets

Cole Swindell brought his Down to the Bar Tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa last night, along with Ashley Cooke and Travis Denning.

All 3 of these artists were just absolutely incredible, and it was really fun to see them perform.

It was also fun seeing you! There’s nothing better than connecting through country music.

As I was sitting in my seat waiting for the concert to start, I decided to check Instagram to see if Cole (or Travis or Ashley) were posting anything about Idaho.

Sure enough, only a couple hours before the concert, Cole was hiding tickets all around Nampa!

I had a hard time finding where all he went, but we know for sure he dropped by the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Nampa and was hiding tickets underneath the hats.

Turns out, he also gave the employees tickets to the show!

I was able to speak with one of the employees that was working at the time and she said ...

“Yeah, Cole Swindell came in the store and hid a bunch of tickets, and later a bunch of people came rushing in and were digging through all the hats. No one said anything to us about it, but people definitely found the tickets and were super excited. We checked again today, and all the tickets are gone."

I asked her if she was able to meet Cole, and she said ...

"Yeah I was working the register and he came through because he was getting some Idaho stuff. And when he checked out he asked me if I had tickets, I said no, and he gave me some free tickets and I was really excited to go."

This makes me so happy. I love how down-to-earth these country music artists are, and I think it's awesome Cole would take the time to go make people's day like that.

Also, how freakin' cool he was getting "Idaho stuff?"

As for the show, it was really amazing, and I think the artists had a ton of fun too! They had A LOT of Instagram Story uploads, and they seemed to really enjoy their time in Nampa.

