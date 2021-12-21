Confiscated Guns At Boise Airport Are Piling Up And It’s Scary

Accidents happen. We all understand this concept, right?

That being said, it falls under the realm of believability that someone would accidentally try to board a plane with a firearm in their luggage. It seems extreme, but we could see an instance where that's an actual, no-harm-meant accident that happens to an unfortunate traveler.

But how has this happened 34 times at the Boise airport just in 2021? We don't know how it happened, but it's happening.

Monday, TSA at the Boise Airport discovered a loaded gun in a traveler's carry-on luggage, making it the 34th time the TSA has had to do so this year. If you think you'll be luckier and get away with it, the TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho isn't suggesting you try it:

The TSA is not messing around in regards to this matter.

In addition to being extremely dangerous and a massive hassle for everyone involved, attempting to bring a loaded gun onto an airplane (even if it's by accident) will result in you paying a big fat jolly $3,000 fee.

Don't want to deal with all that? Don't bring a gun in your carry-on luggage, says Idaho TSA's spokesperson Lorie Dankers:

By not bringing those prohibited items you're gonna ensure you have a touchless experience through the airport. That's healthier for everyone.

So, how do you travel with a firearm through an airport? This comes straight from the TSA:

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.

Travel safe!

