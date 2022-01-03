Construction to Begin on Ten Mile Road Project Late January
It’s a New Year and as we all prepare for self-improvement with our resolutions, so will the Ada County Highway District as they prepare to start construction of the Ten Mile Road Project. The construction will be taking place between Overland and Victory on Ten Mile Road later this month which will mean we’ll see a little bit more traffic in the area. Locals seem to have divided opinions as the area in which construction will begin isn’t as busy as other parts of town that could use the upgrade. Here is what we can expect when the project finishes completion in the fall of 2022 according to the Ada County Highway District.
Ten Mile Road Project To Begin Late January 2022
The Ten Mile Road Project will begin construction in late January 2022! Here's what we can expect from the project that will finish in Fall of 2022.
