Controversy Engulfs Burger King

What is unacceptable when it comes to advertising on television? If you've watched cable or network television, you may have noticed words that previously wouldn't have been allowed on the air have made there way on to the public airwaves. Now, a major fast-food company is in hot water for using a word that some folks consider a profanity. In fact, this group is organizing to negatively impact this major fast-food chain. Who is it? A conservative advocacy group has taken aim at Burger King for being "tasteless" -- and they're not talking about its plant-based Whopper. The group One Million Moms has released a statement ripping B.K. a new one for its "highly inappropriate" decision to use the word "damn" in TV ads for the meatless burger.

The commercial in question features a man who, after taking a bite of the Impossible Whopper, exclaims, "Damn, that's good!" "Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless," the statement from One Million Moms reads. "It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear."

The group has started a petition asking people to boycott Burger King until it "cleans up" its ads. As of Monday afternoon, more than 9,200 had signed it. Are you offended by the word "damn?" Do kids see a whole lot worse on the Internet?