Boise Rescue Mission Begins Penny Drive For Veterans
It is that time of year again when we ask you to help our friends at the Boise Rescue Mission. Twice a year, once in the fall and next week in the spring, we partner with you, Treasure Valley Businesses, and the Boise Rescue Mission to ask for funds to maintain our faith-based mission that helps so many.
We'd invited you to join us next week by donating the following items: pennies, change, dollars, or other things. Kevin Miller will broadcast his show from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin from May 22nd to May 27th from 5 am-6 pm.
The Boise Rescue Mission does not accept federal or state funds. They fund their life changing programs entirely through LOCAL donations. In other words, they can't do it without YOU!
Let's look at how you can help them, whether with money or goods, to make a difference in the lives of Treasure Valley families and veterans.
- Cold Medicine Adult/ Children (No PM)
- New Underwear- Men
- Baby Monitors
- Newborn Diapers
- Newborn to 3 Months Clothing
- Men's Flip Flops
- 4x-5x Clothing- Men/ Women
- Dryer Sheets
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Paper
- Baby Wipes
- Spray on Sunblock
- New Brushes
- Tums/ Pepto
- Allergy Medicine
- Travel Size Deodorant
- Nail Groom Kit
- Twin Blankets/ Sheets/ Pillowcases
- Bath Towels/ Wash Cloths
- New Pot & Pan Set
- Snack Size/ Sandwich Ziplock Bags
- Lunch Snacks- Beef Sticks, Nuts
- Kids Snacks
- Large Can Coffee
For more information, click here.