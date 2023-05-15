Boise Rescue Mission Begins Penny Drive For Veterans

It is that time of year again when we ask you to help our friends at the Boise Rescue Mission. Twice a year, once in the fall and next week in the spring, we partner with you, Treasure Valley Businesses, and the Boise Rescue Mission to ask for funds to maintain our faith-based mission that helps so many.

We'd invited you to join us next week by donating the following items: pennies, change, dollars, or other things. Kevin Miller will broadcast his show from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin from May 22nd to May 27th from 5 am-6 pm.

The Boise Rescue Mission does not accept federal or state funds. They fund their life changing programs entirely through LOCAL donations. In other words, they can't do it without YOU!

Let's look at how you can help them, whether with money or goods, to make a difference in the lives of Treasure Valley families and veterans.

Cold Medicine Adult/ Children (No PM)

New Underwear- Men

Baby Monitors

Newborn Diapers

Newborn to 3 Months Clothing

Men's Flip Flops

4x-5x Clothing- Men/ Women

Dryer Sheets

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

Baby Wipes

Spray on Sunblock

New Brushes

Tums/ Pepto

Allergy Medicine

Travel Size Deodorant

Nail Groom Kit

Twin Blankets/ Sheets/ Pillowcases

Bath Towels/ Wash Cloths

New Pot & Pan Set

Snack Size/ Sandwich Ziplock Bags

Lunch Snacks- Beef Sticks, Nuts

Kids Snacks

Large Can Coffee

