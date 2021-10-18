Convicted Former Idaho Lawmaker Runs For Mayor of Caldwell
Over the last several years, the division in our nations political climate has only become more and more polarizing-- from the White House all the way down to our local elections.
With a disgraced past, a controversial political figure in Idaho--most specifically, Caldwell, Idaho is back in the political arena and is seeking election to be Caldwell's next mayor:
Disgraced John McGee Runs For Mayor of Caldwell
In 2011, John McGee was arrested in Ada County for Driving Under the Influence and grand theft with blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit. In this incident, McGee stole an SUV and eventually crashed it in a resident's front yard. McGee was only convicted on the DUI charge. At the time, he was an Senator for the State of Idaho--his resignation came in 2012 following accusations of sexual harassment.
If you are interested in knowing more about the mayoral race in Caldwell, click HERE.
To be hosted by the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce this week--Wednesday, October 20th, there will be a debate between the candidates for Mayor of Caldwell--this includes John McGee.
