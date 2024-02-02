Coroner Names 3 Victims Who Passed in the Boise Building Collapse

In the tragic incident that unfolded on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, a privately owned hangar under construction at Boise Airport's airfield collapsed, resulting in the loss of 3 lives and injuring 9 others.

The construction site, located near W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke St., turned into a chaotic scene as emergency responders from the Boise Fire Department, Boise Police, Gowen Field Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics rushed to stabilize the area and rescue multiple victims.

Early this morning, Friday, February 2nd, 2024, the coroner released the names of the 3 victims who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Photo by Terra Furman and Devon Abrego Photo by Terra Furman and Devon Abrego loading...

The names of the deceased, 59-year-old Craig Durrant from Boise, 24-year-old Mariano Coc Och from Nampa, and 32-year-old Mario Sontay Tzi from Nampa, were released by the Ada County Coroner's Office on Friday. All 3 victims succumbed to their injuries, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

9 others were injured, and it's been reported that 5 of those people are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives, receiving ongoing care at local hospitals.

The investigation into the collapse's cause is underway, with OSHA representatives present at the scene.

The community mourns the loss of these individuals, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. As 5 of the injured victims continue to fight for their lives in critical condition, the community rallies together in support. We will provide further updates to this story as the investigation progresses and more details emerge from OSHA and city officials.

Top 5 States Owned By The Federal Government Is Idaho on this list? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Top 10 Industries in Idaho Where You’re Likely to Get Hurt Gallery Credit: Parker Kane