Costco Reverses Course on Plans as COVID-19 Cases Rise Again
After well over a year of COVID-19 essentially ruling our lives, we're hearing more and more about the increase in cases. Battles over vaccinations are calling for heated debates nationwide--here locally, protests in the thousands are making noise.
In the background, many businesses have been adopting new rules--any of which are significantly more loose than before as vaccinations have rolled out and case numbers have dropped.
Now, despite vaccinations being available, experts are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, particularly among the unvaccinated. However, the case numbers are on the rise regardless and now many businesses are being forced to re-evaluate measures.
Costco has announced that they'll be bringing BACK one COVID-19 measure.
In order to protect shoppers that are 60-years-old and older--special operating hours are going to be brought back for those who are most vulnerable, those with disabilities, and those who are immunocompromised.
Beginning July 26th, 2021 these measures will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
It is also important to note that Costco is working to make shopping more accessible for health care workers and first responders. If you or someone you know is a:
- Pharmacists
- Hospital employee (with ID)
- Police Officer
- EMT
- Firefighter
You may enter the warehouse during these "special operating hours" to do your shopping and of course, during all regular operating hours as well.
To learn more and find a Costco location nearest you, click HERE.
More than anything, we're just happy the food courts aren't closed...
