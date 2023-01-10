Country Icon Hank Williams Jr. Coming To Nampa This Year

He's an iconic country legend who entertained millions of fans over his star-studded career. This singer-songwriter's work was so famous he was the theme for ABC/ESPN's Monday Night Football. He is Hank Williams Jr., and he's coming to Idaho.

Hank Williams Jr Through the Years Hank hangs out with his friends.

That's right; Hank Williams Jr. will appear at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Friday, July 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 am MT at FordIdahoCenter.com. Here's an opportunity to get your tickets before everyone else. Thursday, January 12th, from 10 am-10 pm, presale tickets will go on sale. Use the password "hank2023" to buy those tickets early.

Mr. Williams is a close friend of Fox News Personality Sean Hannity. He and Sean have raised millions of dollars for veterans and other charitable causes. It's not unusual to hear him on Sean's radio or television show. The country icon's name is synonymous with his famous songs "Family Traditions" and "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight."

Joining Mr. Williams will be his special guest, Grammy winners Old Crow Medical Show. The band has been together for over twenty-three years and looks forward to their appearance in Idaho.

Mr. Williams has been recognized for his contributions to country music and popular culture. He has won the Entertainer of the Year Award five times, ten number-one singles, thirteen number-one albums, twenty Gold Albums, Six Platinum Albums, and four Emmys.

His first public performance was in the last century, in 1960, at the Grand Ole Opry. Mr. Williams can be found in Tennessee or Montana when he's not on the road entertaining.

