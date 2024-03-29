30 Photos from PBR Unleash the Beast at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center

Last night, PBR's Unleash the Beast event roared into the Ford Idaho Center with an explosive start, setting the stage for an evening of bull riding action. The event kicked off with a bang, quite literally, as there were fireworks and the letters "PBR" blazed in fire across the dirt arena.

The atmosphere was extremely high energy and high anticipation as the PBR announcers took the stage, joined by the Monster Energy girls, to introduce the world's top professional bull riders. Among them were the fearless members of the U.S. Border Patrol Safety Team (bull-fighters) ready to distract the bulls and keep riders and spectators safe.

Before the action started, the announcers offered a solemn prayer that resonated through the arena, asking for protection and safety for all involved in the evening's events. This special moment was followed by a live rendition of the National Anthem, accompanied by the unfurling of the American Flag from the Ford Idaho Center's ceiling.

As the bull riding took place, the crowd was treated to plenty of heart-stopping and edge-of-your-seat moments, and the hilarious entertainment from Brinson James was next-level.

Professional Bull Rider from Idaho

One rider stood out to this Nampa audience: Trace Redd, who is from Malad, Idaho. He has one ride last night, but he is slated for more rides during the next 2 nights of PBR.

But the excitement doesn't end there. PBR is in Nampa tonight and tomorrow night! Do not miss this exciting experience. And if you'd like to make a difference, join us at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday night, March 30th, 2024, for the Man Up Crusade event — and make sure to wear purple!

Why Wear Purple?

Man Up Crusade says, "Although the exact history of the purple ribbon is difficult to pinpoint, across the country, families of victims have adopted the purple ribbon to remember and honor their loved ones who have lost their lives at the hands of a person they once loved and trusted."

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary this Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. And not long after PBR, the MONSTER TRUCKS will be coming back to the Ford Idaho Center for Monster Jam. Keep scrolling for pictures of PBR, Monster Jam, and a list of upcoming concerts!

