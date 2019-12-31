Country Music Coming To Boise in Early 2020

2019 was a great year for Country music in Boise. Garth Brooks at Albertson’s Stadium alone was enough to make it an amazing year, but 2020 looks to be just as good. Here are some of the shows that have been announced through March so far and please excuse the cute use of these artists song titles to get you excited for their concerts.

Randy Houser – January 23rd @ Knitting Factory

Find out "How Country Feels" while you’re "Running Out Of Moonlight" on a Saturday night. You’ll be "Chasing Down A Good Time" "Like A Cowboy" with your "Boots On" listening to "My Kind Of Country."

Sara Evans – February 25th @ Egyptian Theater

"It’s A Real Fine Place To Start" your 2020, even if you’re not "Born To Fly." Make sure you look good and keep your "Suds In the Bucket." "I Could Not Ask For More" in a concert.

Jordan Davis – February 27th @ Knitting Factory

You may be "Tough To Tie Down," but you may want to do a "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot" downtown for this one. "Take It From Me," you’ll want to go even if he "Singles You Up."

Brantley Gilbert – March 19th @ Ford Idaho Center

We’re gonna "Kick It In The Sticks" or at least in Nampa where it’s gonna be "Bottoms Up" to see "What Happens In A Small Town."

Aaron Watson – March 20th @ Knitting Factory

He’s not "Just In Cheyenne" anymore, because that "Freight Train" is rolling through the "Barbed Wire Halo" of town to shake our "Wrangler Butts!"