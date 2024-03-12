Country Music Star is Coming Back to Boise for a Good Cause!

It feels like he was just here! After needing to reschedule a concert last year, fans anxiously waited months to see Jon Pardi in concert at the Ford Idaho Center Arena on February 21st, 2024 — and he's already set to come back to the Boise area again in August!

Jon Pardi's recent performance in the Boise area still lingers in the hearts of country music fans, and the excitement is about to reach new levels as the renowned artist is already set to make a quick return to the area for the 35th annual Albertsons Boise Open, along with Daryl Hall and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Just a month ago, Jon Pardi's "Mr. Saturday Night World Tour" made a much-anticipated stop at the Ford Idaho Center Arena on February 21st, 2024. The concert, initially scheduled for November but rescheduled for reasons beyond control, was a total hit within our community.

Little did fans know that this wouldn't be their only chance to catch Jon Pardi live in the Boise area this year, as the country star is returning sooner than expected. The Albertsons Boise Open will be at the Hillcrest Country Club, scheduled for August 22nd-25th. Find ticket information and details about the event here.

Notably, the Albertsons Foundation generously distributes substantial donations to local charities, with this year's proceeds dedicated to the Idaho Humane Society. So, not only will concertgoers be treated to a spectacular musical experience, but their participation will also contribute to a noble cause!

