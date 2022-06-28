Craving Ice Cream Boise? Here is Where You Should Go…

It is officially hot again here in the Treasure Valley. My sweet tooth is craving something chilly and creamy. So where is the best ice cream spot in Boise and beyond? I turned to Google and Yelp to see what locals had to say and here is the ranking from 1st to 5th.

1. The STIL - 4.8 out of 5 stars with 1,131 Google reviews

786 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702 - (208) 809-8888

Website: https://ilovethestil.com/

"The Sweetest Things In Life - Ambitious flavors, creative pairings, award winning concept"

Real Google Reviews from locals: Jerry "Stopped in to grab some ice cream and it is defiantly not the ordinary ice cream shop. all of there ice cream is made in the shop and each one has it's own unique awesome flavor. If there was a 6 star rating I would definitely say that they earned it. Keep up the awesome work and amazing ice cream guys."

Aislynne "Delicious!! So many delectable flavors, plan on pondering over the menu for awhile. We tried 7 flavors and none disappointed. Customer service went above and beyond catering to my kids' "need" to not have their two flavors in a single touch by providing a cup and cone."

2. Stella's Ice Cream - 4.9 out of 5 starts with 17 Google reviews

While I know this one technically got a higher score than The Stil, there was also a big difference from 17 reviews to over 1,100.

100 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702 - (208) 504-6993

Real Google Reviews from locals: Vanessa - "I was so excited to have a gluten free icecream cone! In the past if I wanted one I would have to make it myself. My son was overjoyed! great icecream!"

Jeremy - "Walked in and asked the guy to give me “whatever vanilla based flavor” in a cup and dannnnnggggg did he deliver!!! It looked almost blue/green but was definitely vanilla with cookies and cream PLUS cookie dough. It was lit. I had to stop my car to indulge. Anyway amazing ice cream place in downtown or anywhere for that matter! This place rocks."

3. Reed's Dairy Boise - 4.8 out of five stars with 275 Google reviews

Real Google Reviews from locals: Jill - "We loved our experience here. The employees were so sweet and helpful The ice cream scoops were so generous and the flavors were very good. The kiddie cones were so great as well - my girls loved them. We can't wait to keep coming back!"

T C - :"As a self proclaimed ice cream expert I can tell you that Reeds is in my top 2 ice cream spots in Boise. Highly recommend. Very friendly staff."

4. Goody's Soda Fountain - 4.7 out of five stars with 770 Google reviews

1502 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702 - menu: places.singleplatform.com - (208) 367-0020

Real Google Reviews from locals: Mike - "Great place in a great location, super nice people. Ice cream is really good, and doesn't seem like it has a bunch of junk in it. Their Caramel Corn is reason enough to go there. Check it out, you won't be disappointed!"

Tasnim - "Goody's Soda fountain is an ice cream, chocolate and candy ship. It is one of the main attractions in Hyde park. They have various kinds of flavors. This place seems a magical place for a child. I went there twice with my friends and enjoyed our delicious chocolate drinks. I would highly recommend this place to have a friendly gathering with the sweet desert or drink."

5. C4 Creamery - 4.7 out of five stars with 299 Google reviews

3037 S Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83709 - c4creamery.com - (208) 809-6954

Real Google Reviews from locals: Christy - "Pretty fun and unique experience. The staff were super busy before closing but they were polite and everyone enjoyed watching them make our orders. Prices are reasonable especially when you see the effort put into each bowl, plus ALL the choices. Would highly recommend!"

Espy - "So delicious and well worth the drive from Caldwell. The location is nice and clean. The staff is friendly. The prices are great! Small is $5 while a medium is $6. The variety of mixing options is absolutely amazing! You can make your own or pick one of their signature mixtures. Unlimited topping options too. So worth it!"

