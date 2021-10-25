Dine With Your Doggo at Boise’s Best Dog-Friendly Restaurants

Overall Boise is pretty pet-friendly place! In fact, it cracked the top 15 out of 100 most pet-friendly cities. There are plenty of things to do here with your four legged friends including grabbing a bite to eat together!

I started doing some research after adopting my new pup, Mila, from the West Valley Humane Society. She does suffer from a bit of separation anxiety so I hate to leave her alone for long periods of time and usually opt to take her with me most places that I can. I wanted to go out and enjoy a sit-down dinner somewhere but obviously this place had to be dog-friendly. Luckily for Mila and me, our options weren't too limited as Boise has 82 pet-friendly restaurants!

The following 5 have all been vetted by dog owners on bringfido.com as top notch pet-friendly restaurants that actually welcome dogs and staffed by dog lovers alike.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse - There are seven tables outside reserved as being dog-friendly where you can enjoy a wide variety of food on their menu from pasta to burgers. The brewhouse is also known for hosting an annual B'ARC n Brew Festival which benefits various animal shelters and non-profits.

Trolley House - Here's your go to spot for a Sunday brunch with your pup! The Trolley House is noted for having such a cute atmosphere and serving amazing omelets and burgers. The shaded patio in front of the restaurant is perfect for dogs.

The Lift - There's a secluded patio area that your dog will love to lounge while you chow down. Their menu offers salads, boneless wings, fish tacos, burgers, and even grilled meatloaf sandwiches.

The Dutch Goose - You'll notice outside right away the "dogs welcome" sign - leashed dogs of course. Enjoy a plate of steamed clams or one of their yummy grilled sandwiches on the shady patio.

10 Barrel Brewing - If you're looking to sip a refreshing craft beer with the company of your dog, 10 Barrel has two patios that are both dog friendly. Their menu also includes steamer clams, steak nachos, pizza, fish tacos, and berry swirl cheesecake.

