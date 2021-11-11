Dinner Idea: The Empanada Club In Meridian

I'm a picky eater, and had never had an empanada, and when it was suggested to me to try this amazing local spot called The Empanada Club, I was a little bit nervous. Spoiler alert: It's my new favorite spot.

Maybe you've driven by and seen The Empanada Club off of Fairview in Meridian. It's such a cool little spot with a very clean, modern vibe. They don't have a massive menu but what they do, they do well, and they can put a smile on the face of any type of eater.

My initial thought was to just get the ham and cheese empanada, didn't seem too crazy for my picky pallet, then I worked my way up to the Italian Sausage, and the Carne Picante. Their empanadas come out fresh and hot and tasty and they're totally worth the visit. One day they gave me a free chocolate chip cookie and it was one of the best cookies I've ever had, and I'm a cookie guy FOR SURE. You should also try the Italian Sausage, (it's basically pizza but better if possible), they have a vegan curry, and a ton of other amazing options, basically something for everyone!

They have desserts and treats and all kinds of things and the best part is that they're always piping hot and yummy, tasty, and the greatest. I should also mention Tango's Empanada's in the food truck that is just down the street which is a staple in Meridian, known for having incredible food as well.

