Idaho Food Bank, City Of Nampa Giving Out Free Food

All day Wednesday (or until they run out), the Idaho Food Bank and the City of Nampa are giving away free food to anyone who comes to pick up.

This is pretty wonderful, especially this time of year and especially for individuals and families who are food insecure. According to our friends at CBS 2 Boise, "The City of Nampa along with the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing fee food to the community between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday or until the food runs out. The distribution will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa." If you're wondering if you or someone you know qualifies, "There are no qualifications other than need and you are able to pick up the food for yourself or your neighbor."

This is great news! So, head over to the Ford Idaho Center beginning at 11 a.m., and probably the earlier the better as this appears to certainly be a first come, first served type of situation, and no later than 4 p.m. It's in Nampa but clearly you don't need to be a resident of the city of Nampa in order to receive food from the city of Nampa and the Idaho Food Bank. This is just a selfless service they're providing to the community, which is a pretty wonderful thing. Also, keep an eye on our site as the holidays get closer as there are typically free dinners; cooked and uncooked that end up being offered up in similar, "no questions" asked types of scenarios.

