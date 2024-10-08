Discover Why Idaho Trumps NYC In Lifestyle, Values, And Community Appeal

New York City is the nation's largest city. Thousands of people flock to the Big Apple to pursue their dreams or to make a living. The population of New York City is well over eighteen million people. On the other hand, Idaho has a population of around two million people. The Gem State ranks thirty-ninth in population. ￼

Is bigger always better? Most folks move to Idaho to avoid the congestion and challenges of the big city. After extensive research conducted in New York City, we've concluded that there are several reasons why most Americans prefer Idaho to New York City.

Once again, we find ourselves away from our beloved Gem State in the largest city in America. New York City has world class restaurants, major league professional teams and the very best of the best of culinary dishes. How can Idaho with all its natural beauty compete with an internationally famous city such as NYC.

In the end there is no comparison, it's all about priorities. In Idaho it's about faith, family, and freedom. There is not Broadway or midtown, it's Sun Valley, Homedale, Nampa and other wonderful Western cities.

In the West, it's open spaces and less people. In other words, people matter more in Idaho because they're not easily replaceable. Folks like to go for a walk in the grass not dodge the homeless or the stench of marijuana that emanates throughout New York City.

Idahoans are not all about the transactional while in New York, it's about moving up and making the next big deal. You won't read this anywhere else, but Idaho is superior to New York City.

