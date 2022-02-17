Do You Want To See Disney Build A High-End Community In Boise?

Over the past 70 years, they've created the movies that defined our childhoods. They've brought those movies to life so that we can immerse ourselves in those worlds at Disneyland and Disney World. Now, Disney is building neighborhoods!

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products recently announced that they are now creating master-planned communities. These "Storyliving By Disney" communities will be built all over the United States. What makes them so different from the typical master-planned community? That's going to vary from community to community. The first of these will be near Palm Springs, California. It will feature a lagoon, a hotel, a clubhouse, and a neighborhood for those 55 and older.

Where will Disney build next? That question hasn't been answered yet, but why wouldn't they follow the citizens of California to the Boise area? Important to note, Disney doesn't produce the homes themselves. They make it clear that they are not the builder, developer, or seller of these homes. Instead, they partner with local homebuilders to help plan out a community, and then they add "Disney touches."

Of course, "Disney touches" come with a price. There are extra HOA fees and fees to use the clubhouse and other amenities in the community. Those amenities will be run by Disney cast members, known for their customer service skills.

With the Boise housing market as hot as now, Disney would be crazy not to consider the Treasure Valley. Boise-area homebuilders would also be crazy not to make the call to Disney. There has never been more competition, which could give one builder a big leg up.

