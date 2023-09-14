Do You Work for Boise’s Leading Industry? Chances Are You Do…

As Idaho’s largest city, Boise is growing very quickly, and that must mean the economy of Boise is becoming even more of a boost for the Treasure Valley, and even the rest of Idaho. But what is the number one driver of that? What is the number one industry in all of Boise?

According to Data USA, the economy of Boise employs approximately 369K people, and those numbers were as of 2019 — so we can only imagine what they are now, as Boise has absolutely skyrocketed over the last few years and throughout the craziness of the COVID-19 pandemic — everyone is moving here it seems like.

And according to City Town Info, "Boise is the region's primary economic center. The city is home to the headquarters of a number of major firms,” and they go on to mention that the high-tech, manufacturing, and call center industries are all industries becoming increasingly more important in Boise, too.

So, what industry in Boise is the overall leader? What is the #1 Industry in Boise?

Healthcare and Social Assistance

The most recent numbers (2020) say there are approximately 50,128 people in Boise who work in this industry. It was the leading industry in previous years, too, and we've got a list below of the top 3 industries in Boise.

With a large network of hospitals, medical facilities, and research institutions, Boise's healthcare industry not only provides vital services to the local community but also draws patients and professionals from across the state and region. This sector generates substantial revenue, creates numerous job opportunities, and fosters innovation, solidifying Boise's status as the epicenter of Idaho's economy.

