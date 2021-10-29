Ducks Unlimited is an amazing organization with one heck of a cause and some great upcoming local events. Ducks Unlimited is a wetlands conservation organization with over 15 million acres conserved in North America with over $24.7 million spent on conservation in Idaho affecting over 33,000 acres. The projects and work they do affect people and all wildlife. They help purify aquifers with clean water to insure the animals have a clean and safe spot to land, live and have long layovers in their north to south and south to north journeys throughout the year.

Their mission is to conserve, restore and manager wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people.

"Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined not to sit idly by as the continent’s waterfowl dwindled beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited. Its mission: habitat conservation."

Click here to learn more about the amazing work they have done at Ducks Unlimited and what they continue to do going into the future.

They have annual events that are fun and for a great cause both nationally and locally. They have three benefit events coming up in the Treasure Valley.

Meridian Fall Conservation Dinner

Chapter Fundraising Event and Dinner

Wahooz Event Center

Nov 06, 2021 at 5:30 PM (MDT)

Meridian, Idaho - Click here for more information and ticketing

Ducks Unlimited Meridian Event

Boise Conservation Dinner

Conservation Fundraising Event. In Person Seating.

Riverside Hotel

Nov 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM (MST)

Boise, Idaho - Click here for more information and ticketing

Ducks Unlimited Boise Event

Canyon County Fall Conservation Dinner

Chapter dinner and fundraiser with table seating. Food served.

O'Conner Field House

Dec 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM (MST)

Caldwell, Idaho - Click here for more information and ticketing

Ducks Unlimited Canyon County Event

There will be cold beer, guns and lots of prizes and auction items are ready to go. Purchase a table and bring your friends or clients and have fun together. Tickets include dinner, beer glasses and a Ducks Unlimited membership.

