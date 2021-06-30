Idaho Humane Society Rescues Chickens, Ducks, & Cats

The work of the Idaho Humane Society continues during this record heatwave in the Treasure Valley. Did you know the IHS rescues more than dogs or cats? The Idaho Humane Society Rescue team was called into action again to save the lives of a eclectic collection of animals.

Photo Courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

At the request of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Idaho Humane Society assisted with the seizure of hundreds of animals that were being housed in inhumane conditions in Weiser, Idaho, reports the Idaho Humane Society in a recent release. We reported on another rescue where the IHS had rescued 28 dogs. You can read that story here.

photo courtesy of the Idaho Humane Society

A rescue team of veterinarians and staff from the Idaho Humane Society were on scene to evaluate the conditions of the animals and premises where the following animals were signed over:

247 chickens and guinea fowl

21 ducks: 1 Indian Runner, several Cayugas, and domestic mallards

8 parakeets

1 robin

1 starling

15 cats

3 dogs

Photo Courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

Approximately 100 of the chickens were living indoors in an approximate 900 square foot house, the remaining birds were held in kennels outdoors. Most of the cats were housed indoors in kennels; the two wild birds were turned over to the Ruth Melichar Bird Center for evaluation. Can you imagine the living conditions for both the animals and the people? What was going on in the minds of the people who were holding these animals?

Photo Courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society has already begun adopting out the vulnerable young chicks, in need of a heat source. All of the young chickens have been adopted, but baby chicks are still available that are able to withstand the elements and not at risk are available today at our Bird Street Campus. A baby chick is wonderful addition to your family and can provide great eggs for your meals. The taste of fresh eggs verses store bought eggs is indescribable.

photo courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

Adopters may visit the Idaho Humane Society to adopt the adult chickens and ducks on a first-come, first-served basis starting Wednesday, June 30th. IHS is unable to provide health certificates or gender confirmation; the public is urged to check their local ordinances for any restrictions.

photo courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

DUCKS: 4775 W Dorman Street, Boise, Idaho 83705. Open 8am to 6pm daily.

CHICKENS: 1300 S Bird Street, Boise, Idaho 83709. Open 11am to 7pm, Tuesday thru Saturday. 11am to 5pm Sunday.

photo courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

Whether you're in the market for a new pet dog, cat, chicken, or duck, please consider supporting the Idaho Humane Society. These rescues are not free and these animals need a cool, safe, home where they're not victims of the crazy animal hoarders.

photo courtesy of Idaho Humane Society

