We begin the holiday season as ghosts and goblins will be haunting our streets, stores, bars, and other places where people meet. Halloween parties can be a lot of fun if folks remember to stay safe and stay sober.

To make sure folks aren't endangering themselves and others, the Treasure Valley DUI Task Force is beginning operations to keep drunk drivers off the road. If you're drinking, play it smart and have someone else drive you back from the party.

Getting arrested for drunk driving is not a pleasant experience, especially in Idaho. From first timers to repeat offenders, convicted drunk drivers can lose their license, pay a lot of fines, and spend time in jail.

If you can't drive and you're in jail, chances are a drunk night could cost you your job. From 2019 through 2024, the Treasure Valley has seen a 27% increase in alcohol-impaired driving and a 46% increase in impaired-driving fatalities.

The Task Force is a year old and ready to roll for this popular holiday weekend. Over 325 DUI arrests have been documented in their first year.

The team is beginning their weekend operations, which end on Sunday. The Task Force will be conducting operations throughout the holiday season. If you see someone drunk on the road, contact 911 or *ISP (*477).

Who makes up the Task Force? Great question, here's the answer:

Garden City Police Department, Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Caldwell Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and Meridian Police Department.

