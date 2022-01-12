“Emergency School Closure” Announced for Caldwell Schools

In a last-minute announcement, Caldwell School District has reported that they will be implementing an "Emergency School Closure".

It's no secret that COVID-19 cases are on the rise and with more and more people feeling various symptoms, now more than ever testing is KEY!

Caldwell School District will not be holding classes on Thursday or Friday and it's all because of COVID-19, as you can probably guess.

In a statement released by the Caldwell School District, it was shared that:

In light of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases within our schools, staffing shortages and student absenteeism, all Caldwell School District schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14, 2022. There will be no remote learning for students during the closure. There is nothing more important to Caldwell School District than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families.

This message, released by the Superintendent of the Caldwell School District Dr. N. Shalene French, was sent to all families impacted by the last minute change.

With Idaho Human Rights Day (and Martin Luther King Jr. Day) on Monday, these two days being called off will only extend the already long weekend for Caldwell School District faculty, staff, and students.

Along with hoping some time away will cut down on the spread, everyone will be required to wear masks until at least Friday, January 21st, 2022.

Another service being offered to students and staff will be FREE COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Caldwell School District offices, which are located at 1502 Fillmore Street.

Read the entire release for yourself, HERE.

