We may be ramping right into winter and Holiday mode in the Treasure Valley and Gem State but this is a reminder not to totally set aside camping season in your mind. While yes, that seems silly unless you are carefully planning to surprise your kids, sibling, parents, friend or sweetheart with camping gear or survival gadgets. Reserving those sought after and prime camping sites for next year is a whole other part to think about.

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation said sites fill up fast at many Idaho campgrounds across the state. They are currently taking reservations with their 9 month open window policy. In other words you can book up to nine months in advance.

I was able to get out and camp quite a bit last year but definitely felt the frustrations of not having a reserved spot sooner and scrambling to find a place. That is not the way that we usually do it but this past summer it happened.



Since the new bill passed from The Idaho Legislature in 2020 the entry and campsite reservations will cost out-of-state visitors double at some of the busiest Idaho State Parks and increases the fees for non-resident visitors at other parks. To reserve an Idaho-operated campsite go to idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.

Idaho Get Up Close with Camels in Kuna The Airbnb experience is by Lisa who has been a devoted camel owner for four years. She calls the camels gentle giants and is passionate about sharing them with others.

Private Hotsprings Pool at SnowSprings Pool House One Hour From Boise Airbnb This stunning Airbnb Cabin is only about an hour drive from Boise. Get quite a staycation, complete with private hotsprings and unbelievable views. The rock work and massive wooden columns are quite impressive.