Even Though Christmas is on the Brain, Don’t Forget About Camping for Next Summer – It’s Time to Reserve
We may be ramping right into winter and Holiday mode in the Treasure Valley and Gem State but this is a reminder not to totally set aside camping season in your mind. While yes, that seems silly unless you are carefully planning to surprise your kids, sibling, parents, friend or sweetheart with camping gear or survival gadgets. Reserving those sought after and prime camping sites for next year is a whole other part to think about.
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation said sites fill up fast at many Idaho campgrounds across the state. They are currently taking reservations with their 9 month open window policy. In other words you can book up to nine months in advance.
I was able to get out and camp quite a bit last year but definitely felt the frustrations of not having a reserved spot sooner and scrambling to find a place. That is not the way that we usually do it but this past summer it happened.
Since the new bill passed from The Idaho Legislature in 2020 the entry and campsite reservations will cost out-of-state visitors double at some of the busiest Idaho State Parks and increases the fees for non-resident visitors at other parks. To reserve an Idaho-operated campsite go to idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com.