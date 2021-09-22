This is the Smallest Town (Least Populated) in Idaho

When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! House Beautiful came up with the least-populated small towns in the U.S. For Idaho's ours only has three residents. But it is surrounded by a whole lot of beauty.

According to Wikipedia, Warm River, Idaho is a city in Fremont County, and is part of the Rexburg, Idaho Micropolitan Statistical Area. Warm River was incorporated in the 1940s in order to bring the small resort community in compliance with state law restricting liquor licenses to only incorporated municipalities. There are only a few houses in the area and no families are registered as residents. Just a few individuals who love the peace and quiet and gorgeous nature that surrounds them.

Recreation.gov highlights the outdoor recreation available saying, Warm River Campground is located on its namesake in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest of southwestern Idaho. Visitors love the campground for its river tubing opportunities. Fishing and hiking are popular as well.

Click here if you want to look more into camping in this pristine and stunning area in eastern Idaho.

Top 8 Idaho Airbnbs for the Perfect Stay-Cation Here are the top 8 according to Territory Supply . There are multiple photos for each Airbnb home to check out.

Explore Idaho's Teepee House in Cascade Idaho has so many unique homes thanks to its unique residents. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. This cozy cone shaped home makes quite a statement in Cascade. Thanks to realtor.com we got to see photos of the inside.





Spend The Night In One Of These Four Spectacular Boise Boys Airbnb's These four homes were renovated by the Boise Boys on the show or off the show. We will give you the episode number and current rental price for each of these Airbnb's.

Fall Foliage Airbnb Locations Airbnb rentals that offer great views of fall foliage in Southern Idaho.