Everything You Need To Know Going into Treefort Weekend

It is one of the most anticipated events of the whole entire year--Treefort Music Festival. In its ninth year now, Treefort has grown from an "Indie Music Festival" held in the streets of Boise to one of the most well-known FESTIVALS in the Pacific Northwest.

The event is all encompassing. Everything from drag to movies, books to beer, kids to yoga--Treefort has become a community umbrella which showcases all sorts of local, regional, and national talent while integrating community participation.

Yes, it's true--there is a whole lot more to Treefort Music Festival than just music! But what are folks looking at as far as admittance is concerned this week?

In a statement shared via Instagram, the event said that they plan to move forward with their event, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, with "compassion and caution". Along with this statement, they took the measure of discontinuing Treefort Music Festival tickets, effectively "capping" the amount of people that will be at the event to those who have already purchased their tickets.

Along with these measures and shared statements on proceeding with caution, the event has announced that there will be free, on-site COVID tests and vaccinations available. The Mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean, chimed in on the moves:

