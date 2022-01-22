Boise State University has decided to suspend all concessions at upcoming ExtraMile events. Water stations will be available in convenient areas, since outside food and drinks are not permitted either. Currently the suspension is set to only go until the end of January. Currently it is effecting three upcoming events.

Saturday, Jan. 22 -- women's basketball vs. Colorado State

Tuesday, Jan. 25 -- men's basketball vs. Wyoming

Friday, Jan. 28 -- gymnastics vs. Southern Utah

There is always a possibility that the suspension may be extended.

KTVB spoke to the Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey who said, "We are following the lead of our medical experts in helping us determine the best way forward through this pandemic while still hosting fans at our home events. Having grace for each other, being patient during frustrating times and following established guidelines will help ensure we are still able to welcome Bronco Nation to all home competitions and provide an elite experience for our student-athletes."

ExtraMile Arena goes above and beyond to ensure safety protocols, here are a few COVID-19 safety guidelines...

Boise State University requires that facial coverings be worn in all indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. All persons in and around the Arena must wear a facial covering that fully covers the nose and mouth.

Sanitizing stations and wipes are strategically located on all levels throughout the Arena.

All seating follows current recommendations and best practices.

When events are ticketed, guests will be assigned designated seats using the Arena’s ticketing service provider, Ticketmaster. This allows for management of the situation in the event of a positive COVID-19 test. Tickets will be scanned for facility access control.

Here are some other upcoming ExtraMile Arena Events to look forward to:

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.