COVID Causes BSU&#8217;s ExtraMile Arena to Suspend All Concessions

ExtraMile Arena Inside, Instagram @coachniaj

Boise State University has decided to suspend all concessions at upcoming ExtraMile events. Water stations will be available in convenient areas, since outside food and drinks are not permitted either. Currently the suspension is set to only go until the end of January. Currently it is effecting three upcoming events.

Saturday, Jan. 22 -- women's basketball vs. Colorado State
Tuesday, Jan. 25 -- men's basketball vs. Wyoming
Friday, Jan. 28 -- gymnastics vs. Southern Utah

There is always a possibility that the suspension may be extended.

KTVB spoke to the Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey who said, "We are following the lead of our medical experts in helping us determine the best way forward through this pandemic while still hosting fans at our home events. Having grace for each other, being patient during frustrating times and following established guidelines will help ensure we are still able to welcome Bronco Nation to all home competitions and provide an elite experience for our student-athletes."

ExtraMile Arena goes above and beyond to ensure safety protocols, here are a few COVID-19 safety guidelines...

  • Boise State University requires that facial coverings be worn in all indoor spaces and crowded outdoor spaces. All persons in and around the Arena must wear a facial covering that fully covers the nose and mouth.
  • Sanitizing stations and wipes are strategically located on all levels throughout the Arena.
  • All seating follows current recommendations and best practices.
  • When events are ticketed, guests will be assigned designated seats using the Arena’s ticketing service provider, Ticketmaster. This allows for management of the situation in the event of a positive COVID-19 test. Tickets will be scanned for facility access control.

Here are some other upcoming ExtraMile Arena Events to look forward to:

BOISE STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. FRESNO STATE

 WED, FEB 2, 2022

BOISE STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. SAN DIEGO STATE

 SAT, FEB 5, 2022

BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. SAN JOSÉ STATE

 SAT, FEB 5, 2022

WWE 'ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA'

 SUN, FEB 6, 2022

BOISE STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. UNLV

 WED, FEB 9, 2022

BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. UNLV

 FRI, FEB 11, 2022

BOISE STATE GYMNASTICS VS. BYU

 SAT, FEB 12, 2022

BOISE STATE GYMNASTICS VS. UTAH STATE

 FRI, FEB 18, 2022

BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. UTAH STATE

 SAT, FEB 19, 2022

BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. SAN DIEGO STATE

 TUE, FEB 22, 2022

BOISE STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS. NEVADA

 THU, FEB 24, 2022

BOISE STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. NEVADA

 TUE, MAR 1, 2022

IMAGINE DRAGONS

MERCURY TOUR
WED, MAR 2, 2022

TOBYMAC HITS DEEP TOUR

 SAT, MAR 5, 2022

SANTANA - BLESSINGS AND MIRACLES TOUR

 SAT, MAR 26, 2022

SHINEDOWN - THE REVOLUTION'S LIVE TOUR

 SAT, APR 2, 2022

BOISE HARVEST WITH GREG LAURIE

APR 22 - 24, 2022

ERIC CHURCH

The Gather Again Tour
 FRI, APR 29, 2022

