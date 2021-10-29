Earlier this year, we did a round-up of the most expensive homes on the market in Boise. Since then, most of them have found new owners.

At the time, the iconic "Lion House" in the North End was for sale. The 110 year old house is listed as part of the National Register of Historic Places and was listed for $2,495,000. It finally sold earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

If you're a sucker for those historic houses and are bummed you didn't hit the Powerball in time to buy the Lion House, don't worry! There's another home from the register on the market right now and once you see it, you'll be astonished that you've driven passed it hundreds of times without realizing it was there. Seriously, it SHOULD stick out like a sore thumb where it's located!

Several of the other homes on this list have fascinating stories, too! One was rumored to be owned by either Bruce Willis or Val Kilmer. One is LITERALLY a Christmas Tree farm. Another is where a film legend got to spend quality time with family before passing away in 2015.

Curious? You know you are! Take a look around!

Explore the 6 Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Boise This Fall During the week beginning October 29, 2021 these were the 6 most expensive homes on the market in Boise.

This Incredible Caldwell Mansion Has Its Own Hidden 50s Style Diner

The 10 Priciest Homes in Canyon County Are Beautiful and Sometimes a Bit Quirky If there's one thing that Zillow surfing has taught us, it's that million dollar homes in Canyon County are VERY, VERY different than million dollar homes in Boise. Some of these are gorgeous. Others will make you go "hmmmm."