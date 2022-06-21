Move over 105 Camas Road in Ketchum, there's a new most expensive home on the market and it's so lavish that it's almost impossible to put into words.

Greg Rowley/Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Before June 17, the most expensive home for sale in Idaho was one of the homes (pictured below) belonging to the late Harry Rinker. Rinker, who passed away at the age of 100, had an incredible 80 year career in real estate development and investments, building homes, shopping centers and gas stations in the west.

Jed Gray/Sun Valley Associates Real Estate Brokers

While his career was impressive, his legacy will always be how philanthropic he was. Rinker and his wife, Diane, donated another one of their Idaho properties, the 10,400 acre "Rock Creek Ranch," to the Wood River Land Trust and Nature Conservancy. Five years later, it became property of University of Idaho. Today, it's used for research, education, conservation and recreation. The asking price on his Ketchum home, which has been on the market for almost 100 days, is $19,750,000.

The price tag on this home in Coeur d'Alene? It soars past that quite a bit! Located at 5468 W Carnelian Drive, the sellers are asking for $30,000,000 for the home that's been nicknamed "Pynewoods Estate."

If someone pays the full asking price, that would set a record for the most expensive home ever sold in Idaho! According to the Spokesman-Review, the most expensive home ever sold in Idaho was an estate in Worley that sold for $27.5 million. Copper Rock Estate (pictured below), which had an asking price of $27,000,000 before it sold in late summer 2021, would come in at #3.

Greg Rowley/Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

So what does a $30,000,000 million (that's an insane amount of zeroes) Idaho home look like? Take a look for yourself!

