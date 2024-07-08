Famous Funny Fox Star Coming To Nampa

It's always welcomed news when a major entertainer visits Idaho. Usually, the Gem State is a place where the big stars catch up with friends, go on a hike, or get in a boat—in other words, relax and unwind. However, in just over two months, the city of Nampa will host one of Fox Television's biggest stars.

Fox Television is the most watched network on cable. Their prime-time lineup of Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, and Megyn Kelly was unbeatable at one time. Today, the lineup continues to beat every other cable news network.

Who is Coming to Nampa?

Usually, most entertainers will perform in Boise, where they can choose between the Egyptian Theater, Extra Mile Arena, and the Morrison Center. You have the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center in Nampa.

Is Sean Hannity Coming to Nampa?

Geraldo Rivera Launches His New Book "The Geraldo Show: A Memoir" Getty Images loading...

Sean Hannity is the longest-running on-air host on the Fox News Channel. He began his career at Fox by co hosting a nightly talk show with departed Liberal host Alan Colmes. Eventually, the show morphed into Hannity, which has been one of the highest-rated shows on the network and cable television. Mr. Hannity also hosts the top-rated talk radio show in America.

We'd love to see Sean in Idaho, but regrettably, he's not coming to Nampa.

Is Tucker Carlson Coming to Nampa?

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

Tucker Carlson is a veteran of television and print journalism. He had the highest-rated show on cable before being dismissed by Fox News. Since he's not a Fox employee, he won't be coming to Nampa.

Is The King Of Late Night Greg Gutfeld Coming to Nampa?

Fox News Via YouTube Fox News Via YouTube loading...

The once-unknown brilliant writer from Men's Health had completely taken over late-night television. Mr. Gutfeld has written several best sellers along with a cast of nightly characters covering politics and popular culture. He has taken his show on the road, including his famous cast members. Mr. G will not be performing in Nampa, but a member of his cast will be.

Kat Timpf is Coming to Nampa!

Fox News Via YouTube Fox News Via YouTube loading...

The funny entertaining commentator brings her "I used to be like you Tour" to Nampa. The show will be on September 28th and tickets are on sale now. You can click the link here to get tickets and more information.

