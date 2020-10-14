Finally Congress is Doing Something!

Americans have been frustrated with their representatives in both houses of Congress. It looks like the United States Senate Plans to vote on a relief package. USA Today reports that it will happen before the election. The Senate will be voting on a coronavirus relief bill next week. How big will it be? Who won the battle of the wills between Mitch McConnel and Nancy Pelosi? It looks like the victory goes intitially to the Republicans. The package is reportedly a lot less than what the Democrats were looking for in it. Add the White House, who recently wanted a big package to help Americans right before they decide who will be elected to the White House and Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the bill includes PPP loans for small businesses, but does not include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans. At $500 billion, the bill is considerably smaller than the $2.2 trillion bill House Democrats are pushing or the $1.8 trillion sought by the White House.

President Trump has called on Congress to approve another round of stimulus checks before the Nov. 3rd election, and earlier this week tweeted that the Senate should "go big or go home!!!" McConnell says a vote on the bill will be the Senate's "first order of business" on Monday. The movement has been expected since the Covid virus has not been cured and possible shutdowns could happen again. Will any kind of relief bill be passed before the election? Who gets hurt most politically if it doesn't happen?