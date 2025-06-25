We're getting closer to celebrating our nation's independence. Idahoans will enjoy a lovely weekend of fireworks, getaways, and barbecues. Some folks will leave town to catch up with friends and family.

Others will stay in town, perhaps attending Nampa's 59th God and Country Festival on July 2nd. The afternoon-turned-evening festival features the area's largest fireworks.

Most Idaho cities will host their own fireworks shows, allowing Idahoans to enjoy fireworks in a safe and sane manner. However, there are some individuals who ignore state laws, thereby endangering homes, buildings, farms, wilderness areas, and anything flammable.

And just like our yearly fireworks shows, the Ada County Commissioners have issued their annual warning concerning the use of illegal fireworks.

Here's a breakdown of their recent vote on the subject from the Ada County Commissioner's Press Release:

Ada County Commissioners voted Tuesday, June 17, 2025 to prohibit fireworks in areas of Unincorporated Ada County that constitute a severe fire threat. Chairman Rod Beck and Commissioner Tom Dayley voted in favor of the ban in specific areas, with Commissioner Ryan Davidson voting against the ban. This map shows the areas of Unincorporated Ada County where fireworks are prohibited. 2025 FIREWORKS BAN MAP

Should Idaho Ban The Sale of Fireworks? Should these be illegal?

“Ada County has a higher potential for large fires due to abundant grasses from the last two wet winters, coupled with a forecasted warmer and drier than normal summer,” said Jim Wallmann, Meteorologist, National Interagency Coordination Center Predictive Services.

“A significantly increased fire danger affects all of the Western United States right now,” said Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley. “We’ve seen the catastrophic results in nearby states, and we are doing what we can here in Ada County to minimize the danger to lives and property.”

Where Is The Unincorporated Areas of Ada County?

Where is Unincorporated Ada County? Unincorporated Ada County is roughly 847 square miles of the county that are not within the city limits of Boise, Meridian, Kuna, Garden City, Eagle or Star. Unincorporated Ada County is home to more than 63,000 people. Ada County’s total acreage is 542,512. Please contact the city in which you live to learn of any city-specific fireworks prohibitions in place.

