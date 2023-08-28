Fishing in Idaho? You Need to Know About This IDFG Announcement

There's a lot of great activities in Idaho this time of year, and one of the most popular summer activities here is fishing. If you enjoy fishing in Idaho, we've got an announcement from the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) that you don't want to miss.

IDFG has just thrown open the doors to an exciting new angling adventure for Boise residents: carp fishing. They've declared there are no restrictions on harvesting these often underestimated fish.

Carp may not have the best reputation, but they're still fun (and even a bit challenging) to catch. According to IDFG, there are large carp in Idaho, too. The record carp being 34 pounds.

As for some carp-fishing tips, IDFG includes in their press release, "Regardless of your preferred method, target carp in the morning and evenings when they are actively feeding and be prepared to spook a lot of fish. Don’t be afraid to eat what you catch as well."

Those are the best, recommended times to fish for carp and even encouragement to eat the fish that you catch. They continue in their press release with suggestions on delicious ways to prepare the card, too; "A quick Google-search will show a multitude of recipes meant for carp to suit anyone’s taste, but batter-fried carp nuggets are always a safe bet."

Whether you're an experienced fisherman or looking for an exciting new hobby, now is the perfect time to explore the world of carp fishing right here in Idaho.

