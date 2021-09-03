Five Best Places to Watch Hot Air Balloons in Boise

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is simply one of the most amazing events to take place not only here in the City of Boise, but potentially in the entire Pacific Northwest. When you see promotional material or backdrops of the City of Boise, so often it includes a hot air balloon in the air, over the skyline. Believe it or not--these hot air balloons aren't just floating above our heads all of the time here in Boise. One magical weekend out of the year, however, we're blessed with a sky full of them. It's a spectacle, really.

This week just happens to be the week of Boise's "Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic" and if you haven't seen them either up in the sky or all over social media-- you may be living under a rock!

Two days remain and if you want to see these balloons floating over our beautiful city, we put together the BEST places to watch. Check them out, below:

Interested on WHEN the balloons will be going up? You still have a couple of days to catch them:

Saturday, September 4 "Dawn Patrol"

5:30 a.m. Pilots will be setting up for Dawn Patrol

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol / Inflation / Launch

7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

Sunday, September 5 "Finale Days"

5:30 a.m. Last launch day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol / Inflation / Launch

7:20 a.m. MANDATORY FLIGHT / Ann Morrison Park

Don't forget that you can also join and witness the launches at Ann Morrison Park each morning, too.

