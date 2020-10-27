Free Food To Fight the Covid Blues

Two big names in fast food are looking to give you some free food as we continue to fight the Covid Blues. One is totally free and the other requires you to fulfill your constitutional duty for the free food.Let's start with the most famous burger place born of the buckeye state, Wendy's. If you think Wendy's is just about burgers, buckle up little buddy as they have an offer involving their chicken sandwich.

You have until the 8th of next month to enjoy the new Wendy's Chicken Sandwich at no cost, says Business Insider. Here's how it works: you'll receive a free chicken sandwich to try out with drive-thru orders and orders made through the mobile app. You'll be able to receive one free chicken sandwich with purchase per week, so there's still a couple of weeks to try it! If you miss out on the promotion or just want to straight out buy it, Wendy's is offering their Classic Chicken Sandwich for $4.99.

Is there such thing as a free donuts? Well, all you have to do is vote says Krispy Kreme. On November 3rd, participating locations will gift each customer a free Original Glazed Doughnut, reports Fox News. Since it's also election day, the chain will also be handing out their version of "I Voted" stickers. Krispy Kreme don't need proof that you actually voted to actually receive a sticker. Krispy Kreme encourage customers to share a photo of them by asking you took take selfies and share online on your favorite social media platforms.